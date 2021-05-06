FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax Bullets varsity softball team hosted Middlebury on Thursday evening, bouncing back from their first loss of the season to earn a 7-3 win over the Tigers.
Fairfax pitcher Taylor Mitchell had a commanding game from the circle, pitching seven innings and striking out 14 while allowing only three runs on three hits and walking one.
“I say this all time; we’re fortunate to be playing with Taylor and not against her. She’s a great leader and driving force on this team. She really brings the best out in everybody," said BFA Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
Mitchell held the Tigers scoreless in the first, and Fairfax plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the inning.
“A lot of girls are taught at a young age to cheer loudly to rattle the pitcher. I try to tune that out, and I don’t really like to put pressure on myself to have to throw a strike; I just try to get them to swing," said Mitchell.
"Sometimes I’ll even throw a change-up in the dirt to make that happen, and if it doesn’t work, I’ll take my chances on myself.”
In the bottom of the second, Mitchell's three-run homer over the centerfield fence gave the Bullets a 4-0 lead.
“It felt so good; as soon as it was off my bat, I knew it was a home run," said Mitchell, who noted she had forgotten to put on her batting gloves before the at-bat.
In the bottom of the third, Jaycee Douglas's extra-base hit scored Laurel Coleman. The Bullets plated their final two more runs in the half-inning.
Middlebury scored in the fourth, but Mitchell kept Middleburys' bats silent until the top of the seventh, when two more Tigers crossed the plate.
“After breaking down in a lot of ways against Mount Abe, coming back and being in command of a good team like Middlebury, other than the last few innings, was a really good recovery," said Witalec-Krupa.
“Our focus in practice was, regardless of what the score was, have the best defensive outing we’ve had all season. We did have our mistakes, but this was our best defensive outing this season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.