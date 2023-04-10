The BFA-Fairfax softball team will be headed by Frank Drury this season. Drury took time to share some of his thoughts on leading the team and working with the Bullets. The team has enjoyed success in recent years, making several trips to Castleton University to compete in the D3 Vermont state championship game.
Q&A with Frank Drury
What are you most looking forward to about working with this team as head coach this season? I'm looking forward to continuing the high standards of play and sportsmanship that Geri Witalec-Krupa has cultivated in this program over the last 10 years. We have lost some talented players to graduation, but we have a great group of talented players returning, plus some new players coming into the program. I can't wait to see all the great things they’ll accomplish this year as we come together as a team.
Who's returning this season, and what contributions do you hope they'll make to the team? We have sophomore Halle Rocheleau returning this year who turned in a great season at first base last year; she’ll be moving to the starting pitcher role this year. She’s worked hard over the summer and this preseason to get ready for this opportunity. She’ll be working with our returning senior catcher Melissa Hall. We also have Anna Villeneuve returning off a solid freshman season at shortstop; Anna will be sharing some of the pitching responsibilities with Halle. We have several returning seniors including Faith Benjamin, Laurel Coleman and Ella Drury, along with junior Abigail Langlois providing leadership and fostering teamwork among all of the players.
Who's new to the team, and how does the coaching staff plan to incorporate the new players into the team dynamic? We have several new players on the team that I expect to make an impact on the field. We work the new players into drill groupings with the older teammates. One of the nice things about being a spring sport is that there have already been two sports seasons, and the players come in with some familiarity with one another from having been in another sport or school activity with one another.
BFA-Fairfax softball has been very competitive over the last few years; how will you and your staff build on that foundation for 2023? Luckily, we only graduated three seniors from last year's team so there is a lot of experience on the team and they understand the work it takes to be successful. Geri did a great job of instilling a strong sense of purpose and self accountability with the players. We just plan to continue building on that foundation moving forward.
The Bullets face Enosburg on the road on April 13, at 4:30 p.m. and host Milton in their home opener at 4:30 on April 18.
