The BFA Fairfax Bullets varsity softball team hosted Mt. Abraham on Tuesday afternoon, taking their first loss of the spring season, falling 15-0 to the Eagles.
"Today was a struggle for us on both offense and defense. Our players have gotten comfortable over the first four games, rarely being challenged defensively. Mt Abe hit the ball incredibly well, and it showed some significant holes that we have 12 games left to solve and fill," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"With that said I want to give a nod to our younger players who came in the game in the late innings and performed extremely well. Emma Sweet pitched a great 7th inning. Losses like this never feel good. We will be back at it tomorrow. We learn from every opportunity, and we will see how we respond and recover in the days to come."
Taylor Mitchell threw 6 innings allowing 10 runs on 7 hits and walking three. Britney Hamel's sixth inning single spoiled the no-hit bid for Mt. Abe's Eve McCormick.
Fairfax 4-1
Mt. Abe 3-1
