FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax varsity softball program is returning a group of seasoned players, seven who’ve competed in two consecutive D3 title games prior to the cancelation of the 2020 season.
Britney Hamel, what are you looking forward to this season? “I get to see my friends again, and I get to play my favorite sport my senior year, and I’m ready to rock and roll.”
Sarah Coloney, you were a freshman the last time you were on this team; what’s it like coming back as a junior? “I’ve noticed a difference in my confidence. It was scary coming up as a freshman and playing with all these older girls, but now I’m super excited to back on the field.”
Madison Murphy, what’s it like to know you could get to play a full schedule for the first time this year? “When I saw the schedule, I was super excited because this is my favorite sport! One of my goals this year is to go back to Castleton and take home the title!”
Courtney Burnor, what are you looking forward to this softball season? “I’ve been with these girls through the last two years keeping the scorebook, and I hope I can be on the field with them this year.”
Jaycee Douglas, how grateful are you to be playing this season? “It’s exciting to get to play a full schedule, and I’m so grateful to be playing. Our team is strong, and we have a really good chance at the championship this year.”
Taylor Mitchell, what’s it like coming back as a senior with all the younger girls looking up to you? “I enjoy being a leader, and the girls are all working hard. The younger girls do look up to us, you can tell.”
BFA varsity softball coach Geri Witalec-Krupa was all smiles as she spoke of the team.
“It’s amazing to be back with the girls. The pandemic was tough; coming back on this field made me realize how much I enjoy spending time with these girls and with my assistant coach Jeff Hamel. He’s like family to me. I will be the first one to say that I’m exponentially happier and have a lot more energy-I’m just smiling a lot more now that we’re back in the swing of this.”
What are your goals for the 2021 season? “I’d be selling the girls short if I didn’t say that we had pretty high expectations for this season. We’re happy to be back together, but we are returning seven, and they are hungry for one more opportunity at a title this year. It’s a bonus to be here playing and safe and healthy, but we’d really like to be playing in the second week of June!”
