The BFA Fairfax Bullets traveled to Vergennes on Tuesday, falling 16-4. Bullets' head coach Geri Witalec-Krupa spoke of the girls' tireless efforts in the game.
"Although we suffered the loss today, we can't keep forgetting that this is a journey, not a sprint. I keep reminding our players that all that matters is how we are playing by the last week of May and the first week of June. We are a young team, and even those players we have as returning varsity players are new in each of their respective positions. So every inning and every game, win or lose, is a growth opportunity, and we embrace the mindset of getting better every day," said Witalec-Krupa
"We had a number of highlights today. Sarah Coloney pitched a great game, and had a huge bat. Faith Benjamin laid down a perfect bunt in a clutch situation, freshmen Anna Villeneuve had a timely RBI Double, and Emma Sweet went 2 for 3 with a huge 2-RBI single in the late innings. We also were able to give some of our newest players their first varsity opportunities, so all in all, it was a good day. There is so much to improve upon, but each day that we do something better and cleaner than the last is a win."
