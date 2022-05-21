The BFA Fairfax Bullets softball team took a 14-6 loss to Lamoille Union High School on Friday, May 20.
Bullets' coach Geri Witalec-Krupa spoke of the loss.
"This was a tough one today. Between almost an entire week since we’ve played or practiced outside due to weather and postponements, combined with being without some key personnel, we gave it our best shot, but it just wasn’t our day," said Witalec-Krupa.
"With that said, I’m really proud of the players that moved to different positions and held their own in a brand new situation this game. We will take valuable lessons from this loss and come out a better team on the other side. Monday’s a new day and we will be looking forward to it."
Winning pitcher: Evelyn McAdoo (7IP, 6R, 4H, 9Ks, 6BB)
Losing pitcher: Sarah Coloney (in relief 6IP, 11R, 7H, 12Ks, 6BB)
Lamoille offense: McAdoo (2 hits), Lindsey Bullard (2 hits, double)
Fairfax offense: Faith Benjamin (2 hits, RBI)
Fairfax drops to 5-6
Lamoille improves to 5-5
