BFA Fairfax's strong offensive day at the plate, led by Halle Rocheleau's 4 for 4 performance including a double, triple, and 4 RBIs, resulted in the Bullets' 15-3 win over Peoples Academy on this scorching hot Saturday.
Winning pitcher: Sarah Coloney (6IP, 3R, 7H, 5K, 2BB)
Losing pitcher: Mychaela Watson
Fairfax Offense: Halle Rocheleau (4 for 4, Double, Triple, 4RBI), Anna Villeneuve (Double, 2RBI, 3 runs scored), Emma Sweet (Double), Melissa Hall (2 RBI), Bri Start (2-run single), Abbie Langlois (3 runs scored)
PA Offense: Haley Michaud (2 hits, Double), Emily Ward (Double), Mychaela Watson (2 hits)
Fairfax improves to 5-5
PA drops to 1-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.