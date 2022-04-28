The BFA Fairfax Bullets softball team traveled to Milton on Thursday, April 28, due to field conditions. The Bullets earned a 9-2 win with Sarah Coloney in the circle.
Bullets coach Geri Witalec-Krupa spoke of the team effort: "Today was the most complete game we've put together so far. I'm so incredibly proud of this team. Our defense today was phenomenal, the quality we hope to see in the later stages of the season as opposed to this early. I think we've all bought into our mantra of "better every day" and today was living proof of that. There's still so much we need to work on, and so much we need to improve, but today's win was the confidence booster and motivation we needed to keep working hard and becoming the best team we can be by playoffs."
Winning Pitcher: Sarah Coloney (2R, 5H, 8Ks, 5BB)
Losing Pitcher: Emma Philbrook (9R, 9H, 12Ks, 5BB)
Fairfax Offense: Melissa Hall (2 hits, 2 RBI), Sarah Coloney (2 Hits, 2 runs scored), Emma Sweet (2 hits), Faith Benjamin (2-RBI single), Halle Rocheleau (double)
Milton Offense: Abby Farrar (2 hits, RBI), Cianna Tomasi (2 hits)
Records: Fairfax 1-3 and Milton 4-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.