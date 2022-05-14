BFA Fairfax runner Jacob Matthias set a new school record in the 200 meters, running a time of 24.36 at Burlington Invite on Saturday, May 14. The previous record was 24.53, set in 2019 by Nathan Langlois.
BFA Fairfax also had 8 PRs:
100m
13.52 - Molly Dearborn
14.43 - Cam Slingerland
11.99 - Jacob Matthias
12.92 - Jacob Antonovich
200m
24.36 - Jacob Matthias **school record
100 Hurdles
21.62 - Dahlia Maynard
400m
54.73 - Jacob Matthias
3000m
10:44.56 - Jackson Minor
