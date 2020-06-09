FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax softball program recognized four seniors who were unable to compete in their final high school season.
In the spring, Claire Bushey, Abby Sweet, Avery Tetrault, and Abby Towsley each dedicate time to play for the Bullets. Geri Witalec-Krupa, head coach of the varsity softball team, spoke fondly of the young ladies she had the pleasure to coach.
Claire Bushey: Claire has been our secret weapon on the base paths over the years Her speed is second to none, and has been a huge part of our success the past two seasons. This season would have been her opportunity to see a full time starting role.
Abby Sweet: As one of the tallest players ever in the program, Abby’s range at first base was an asset. She worked incredibly hard the past 3 years, learning everything she could about the position, to lead to her senior season.
Avery Tetrault: Avery’s skill set allowed her to play outfield, serve as a relief pitcher, and an effective pinch hitter or DP. Her versatility would have led to multiple position options in her senior year.
Abby Towsley: Abby is another player who has seen time at multiple positions. Whether playing middle infield or in the outfield, she never hesitated to fill whatever role was needed, and no doubt would have done the same this year.
“This would have been a special year for this group of seniors. Each of them has served in an important supporting role during their prior seasons in our program, so this senior season could have been a breakout year for each of them in both leadership opportunities and playing time,” said Witalec-Krupa.
The seniors on this year’s team missed another BFA Fairfax softball milestone.
“This also would have been our year to travel for spring training to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL, and these players worked incredibly hard to raise the money needed to make this trip happen,” said Witalec-Krupa.
“They were part of our team the last time we were there two years ago, as sophomores, but attending as a senior provides a whole different opportunity to impact our team’s culture.”
BFA Fairfax has had a strong showing in playoffs in recent years, and Witalec-Krupa was confident this year’s team would have been no exception.
“This group of seniors has been part of a program that has played in the state finals the last two years. With a legitimate shot of making it there again, a potential state championship could have been a nice cap on their careers,” said Witalec-Krupa.
While games and championship runs are exciting and fun, Witalec-Krupa closed her thoughts by focusing on the foundation every team needs.
“One of the best parts of our program is the relationships both Jeff Hamel (Assistant coach) and I are able to form with these athletes over their four years with us, so it makes it that much sadder to say goodbye to them in such an unprecedented way.
“They are going to be greatly missed, but life is just starting for them. I can’t wait to see what’s down the road for their respective futures.”