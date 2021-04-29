The BFA Fairfax varsity softball team traveled to Milton, earning a 14-2 win over the home team. Winning pitcher, Taylor Mitchell (7IP, 2R, 3H, 16 Ks, 3BB), also led the Bullets with 2 hits, a 2-run home run, and 3 runs scored.
Madison Murphy had 3 hits, including a double, and 4 runs scored; Britney Hamel had 3 hits, and 3 RBI, and Sarah Coloney had 3 hits, including a double.
"We've been focusing on one area of improvement every game, and today our bats finally came to life. With the lack of a season last year, we are definitely working out some cobwebs both offensively and defensively, but every game we get better, and today was the best offensive performance yet," said Bullets' head coach Geri Witalec Krupa.
"We were able to take advantage of baserunning situations, and continue to expand our options. I continue to be so proud of this crew, and look forward to getting better and better as we learn and grow as individuals and as a team."
Milton's Emma Philbrook pitched seven innings allowing 14 runs, 14 hits, 3 strikeouts, and 4 walks. Sam Borman had 2 hits, including a double.
Fairfax is now 4-0 on the season.
