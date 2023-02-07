FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets hosted the MVU Thunderbirds for an in-county boys' basketball matchup on Monday, Feb. 6. The game was closely contested for all four quarters of play, with neither team backing down. BFA-Fairfax made their final run late in the fourth to pull away with a 45-36 victory.
Jackson Wimette started the game with a three-pointer, kickstarting the Bullets' offense early. This was followed up by a Tabor Rich layup, getting the MVU offense rolling as well. Rich scored all six points for the Thunderbirds in the first quarter. Three-pointers by Evan Fletcher and Wimette helped the Bullets lead 8-6 after one quarter.
Caleb Surprise led off the scoring for MVU in the second quarter, sinking a three from a few feet beyond the arc. On the following play, James Benjamin hit a basket, giving the Bullets their first points in the quarter. A three at the buzzer by Bryce Fontaine helped extend the Bullets’ lead 24-15 going into halftime.
The Thunderbirds started the third quarter determined to even the score, and that’s exactly what they did. MVU went on a 6-0 scoring run to start the quarter. With 5:48 left in the quarter, Gavin Nicols launched a three-pointer to tie the game 24-24. Fletcher answered with a basket to retake the lead. After more back-and-forth action, a free-throw by Shayne Meunier was able to give the Bullets a 30-29 advantage, a lead they would take into the fourth quarter.
Ray Fournier tied the game up with a free throw of his own early in the fourth. With 4:57 left in the game, Surprise gave the Thunderbirds the 32-31 lead. Just a minute and a half later, Fontaine handed the lead back to the Bullets with a drive to the basket. From here Fairfax took control of the pace of play and continued to apply pressure to the MVU defense and eventually seal the win.
Evan Fletcher spoke of the teams’ effort after the game, “We knew this game was going to be super close, so we said that we had to really focus on making a run later in the game. This was a great team victory; I think seeing some big shots at the end is going to help motivate us and push our confidence for the rest of the season.”
Scoring leaders: Evan Fletcher had 14 for the Bullets; Jackson Wimette had 11, and Bryce Fontaine had 10. MVU was led by Caleb Surprise with 14, Tabor Rich with eight, and Gavin Nichols with five.
