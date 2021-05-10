The BFA Fairfax varsity softball team traveled to Vergennes on Saturday, earning a 15-9 victory over the Commodores.
Taylor Mitchell earned the win for the Bullets, pitching 7 innings, allowing 9 runs, 6 hits, 16Ks, 1BB. Sierra Bertrand took the loss for Vergennes pitching 7 innings, allowing 15 runs, 11 hit, 7Ks, 8BB.
"The entire team would agree this wasn't our best defensive performance. Thankfully, our bats came alive in a big way, and even at-bats that were hit into outs were hard hit and allowed for runner movement," said Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa.
"We are taking a patient approach with the goal of putting all the pieces together by the last week of May, and we continue to get better every day."
Fairfax Offense: Mitchell (2-Run HR, 4 RBIs, 2 Runs scored), Courtney Burnor (3-for-4, 2B, 4 RBIs). Sarah Colony (2B, 2 RBIs).
Vergennes Offense: Audrey Tembruell (3H, 2 RBIs, 2 SB). Ema Gernander (3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 SB)
