The BFA Fairfax Nordic team hosted a 5k Classic Race on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Westford.
BFA Fairfax coach Caitlin Smith gave a shoutout to several BFA Fairfax skiers.
"I'd like to acknowledge Raegan Decker and Charlotte Wood for leading the girls' team and placing in the top five. Brendan Quinn, Ryan Thatcher, and Dylan Kissinger had strong races, taking 1, 2 and 4.
BFA Fairfax varsity girls Nordic results
1 Sloane Guillian BHS 27:30
2 Raegan Decker 27:39
4 Charlotte Wood 28:44
8 Marie Larose 30:46
9 Anna Sargent 31:51
11 Reagan Eastman 32:04
13 Molly Dearborn 32:56
15 Michelle Lynch 34:29
16 Lindsey Ferris 34:46
17 Emma Perrotte 35:26
BFA Fairfax varsity boys Nordic results
1 Brendan Quinn 22:21
2 Ryan Thatcher 23:08
4 Dylan Kissinger 24:47
8 Kagan Whiteman 26:36
13 Wyeth Haddock 27:35
17 Austin Stoneburner 28:54
18 Luke Kane 29:28
23 Chase Deroschers 34:44
