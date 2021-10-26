FAIRFAX- The 7th seeded Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax Bullets soccer team will be advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating 10th seeded Otter Valley Otters 2-0 on Tuesday afternoon. BFA-Fairfax’s Matt Spiller lead the way for the Bullets; bookending the start and finish of the game with goals on penalty kicks.
The first of those goals came in the final 10 minutes of a first-half dominated by the Bullets, with Charles Galley drawing the penalty corner. Spiller sent the ball home with a low and hard shot into the corner of the Otters’ net. Spiller said he owed his prowess on the kicks to practicing with a friend as a kid.
“Personally, I’ve worked on penalty kicks a lot. One of my best friends was a goalie growing up, so I’ve had plenty of practice,” said Spiller. “What goes through my head (on a penalty kick) is just ‘bottom corner, low and hard. Keep it on frame.’ The goalie has to guess; all I have to do is beat him to the goal.”
The second half saw Otter Valley push back in an effort to generate some momentum their way for the first ten minutes. Bullets’ defenders Isaiah Burns, James Benjamin, Wyatt Magnan, and Nick Badger weathered that attack by keeping play to the outside and winning foot races to 50/50 balls with their speed.
“The back four played really well, and our mids helped complement them to get the ball up the field,” said Bullets’ Coach Jake Hubbard. “Any one of those guys I’ll put up in a footrace any day. I mean you look at Wyatt, for example. He’s a big tall kid, and as a center-back, I don’t think you anticipate him to be as quick as he is. Those four proved what they could do here today.”
Coach Hubbard wasn’t the only person pleased with the four defensive backs play during the game.
“It’s reassuring,” said Spiller. “It allows Luca (Chayer) and I to have more freedom in the midfield to play with. We don’t have to worry about making a mistake that could lead to a goal because we can trust all four of our backs.”
What the four backs let squeak by them was stopped by BFA-Fairfax’s netminder Brandon Gillian, who made some key saves for the Bullets in the second half; most notably one with his face early in the half, and a pair on back to back Otter Valley corner kicks late in the frame.
“You need that this time of year right?” said Coach Hubbard. “It comes down to goaltending sometimes. In a game like this where PK’s win the game, a bounce goes the other way and it’s a whole different ball game. The kid played his heart out.”
In the final minutes, BFA-Fairfax pushed play into Otter Valley’s end of the field, and this time it was Braden Mathieu who was crashing the net that drew the second penalty kick of the afternoon. Spiller didn’t blink on the penalty shot, and secured the victory for the Bullets.
The Bullets will be facing Winooski Spartans in Winooski at 3:00 PM on Friday the 29th for the quarterfinals. Coach Hubbard noted that they know the style of play the Spartans will come out with and that the Bullets know what they need to do in order to win; a sentiment Spiller agreed with.
“We’re not done,” said Spiller. “We’re going to keep the pen in our hand as Coach says, and keep writing our story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.