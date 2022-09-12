The BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets traveled to Springfield on Saturday, Sept. 10, charging to a 42-18 win. The Bullets held the 21-12 lead at half, and went on to score another 21 points in the second half while limiting the Cosmos to a single touchdown.
Shaun Gibson led the Bullets with six touchdowns and 266 yards rushing. The previous week, Gibson had 171 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the Bullets' 40-33 point loss to Windsor, the defending D3 champions.
Bullets' quarterback Cooper Harvey had a second consecutive week with over 100-yards rushing. Harvey scored two touchdowns against Windsor in last week's game.
Fullback Charles Czpaski also contributed on offense. Czpaski had 101 yards rushing against Windsor and drew the attention of Cosmos defenders on Saturday to create openings for Harvey and Gibson.
Bullets' head coach Craig Sleeman was pleased with the direction of his offense.
"These guys are right where they should be. Team-wise we had just under 400-yards rushing against Windsor and a little over 400 yards against Springfield," said Sleeman. "If we can do that, and stay healthy, I feel confident we should do well over the rest of the season."
The Bullets graduated a core of experienced seniors last season, but Sleeman and the coaching staff have faith in this year's team.
"We have experienced backs in Cooper, Shaun, and Charles Czpaski at fullback, and the defense is starting to figure things out. We've got some young guys in the mix," said Sleeman. "The division seems pretty balanced—no one appears to be super dominant."
Sleman is never one to fly too high or sink too low.
"We do what we do, and I think we're on track to have another successful year. The kids have played hard and well," said Sleeman. "I think the rest of the season, we'll continue to get better and get some rough edges smoothed out."
Sleeman credits the program's success to the quality of the athletes.
"I think we're starting to see the continued buy in to what we do. It's not just about one good class coming through; we're becoming a program," said Sleeman. "We got to the finals in 2019 finals and graduated eight seniors, five who are playing college ball. We lost in the state championship in 2021, but we've had a lot of kids come in and pick up the slack. It bodes well for the future of the Fairfax/LU football program."
Thank you Karen Harvey, for the awesome action shots of the game!
