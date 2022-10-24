The BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets football topped Rice High School 40-8 in the final game of the regular season. Congrats to the Bullets on finishing the season 6-1 (one loss to Windsor)! 

Thank you, Karen Harvey, for the pictures from the road!

