The No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets will compete for the D3 title against the defending champs, the No. 3 Windsor Yellow Jackets, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rutland High School. The two D3 powerhouse teams met last season, with the Yellow Jackets earning a commanding victory. This is a new season.
The Bullets closed the regular season 8-1, with the sole loss (40-33) coming to Windsor in the first game of the season. In playoffs, the Bullets downed No. 7 Otter Valley 18-6 in the quarterfinal and No. 3 Mill River 35-14 in the semifinal.
In the playoffs, Windsor faced No. 8 Springfield, earning a 38-0 win; they went on to defeat No. 5 Mount Abraham 45-6.
BFA-Fairfax brings a strong, athletic team to the field for the 2022 D3 final, with players like senior quarterback Cooper Harvey and senior running back Shaun Gibson (20 rushing touchdowns each), along with junior fullback/offensive lineman Charlie Czapski, whose work on both side of the ball has earned him respect from teammates and opponents alike. The three create a “three headed” monster on offense that’s frustrated opponents all season long.
The offensive line for BFA-Fairfax/LU came into the season young, but they’ve shaped into a solid unit as the season has progressed. Windsor hasn’t seen this group since Sept. 3, and there’s no doubt they’ll be surprised at the progress made in two short months.
With senior leaders like Gabe Nyland-Funke and Mat Verboncoeur, the Bullets’ line always has plenty of energy and focus on the field.
While the Bullets rely on a running game designed to, quite literally, run opponents into the ground, we’ve seen them complete several impressive passing plays this year, and while I wouldn’t count on that being a staple in the final, don’t count it out.
Senior kicker Hugh Johnson III will be another difference maker for the Bullets. He’s also a quick and efficient running back and fulfills his position on the defensive line with skill and grit.
According to head coach Craig Sleeman, there’s another characteristic about this team that stands out every game and every play: “This team wants everyone on the team to succeed. They pull for each other.”
