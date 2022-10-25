FAIRFAX - Noah Brock (BFA-Fairfax Class of 2020) was well-known for his outstanding play and tenacity on the football field. He's returned to the field as an assistant coach for the 7-8 (grade) Fairfax Youth Patriots.
Q&A with Noah Brock
What has it been like returning as an assistant coach? It's been fun and allowed me to take my perspective as a player--what I liked about coaches and how they held me accountable and responsible--and bring that to a team. As far as I can tell, it's helped in coaching and creating relationships, and bonding with kids on the team.
What have you enjoyed about working with the 7-8 Youth Patriots? When I started coaching in 2021, I coached flag; after their season ended late in 2021, the 7-8 team needed an assistant coach. They took me up, and I've stayed with that age group. At this age, they know what football is about, so a lot of the coaching focuses on detailed technique, plays, positions, and being smart with time management on the field. It's the little details that have a big impact on the game. They're also learning about who they are as people on and off the field. We focus on composure, attitude, and leading as captains; those qualities will help them whether they choose to continue to play football or not.
What do you remember about playing for the BFA-Fairfax/LU football high school team? The coaches and players were family, and we were a tight group on and off the field. Most of us knew a lot of different positions since we were a smaller team, which allowed us to keep learning the game of football and contributed to our success.
Do you have an on-field memory to share from your high school years? A game that brought us together took place in week two of my senior year season (fall 2019); we played at Poultney, and we knew it would be a dogfight. We played them in the 'Mud Bowl' in semis and lost the year before. We came back with the same personnel the next year and knew it was anyone's game. It was a long game, and we earned the 6-0 win on a touchdown scored in the fourth quarter; the ball stayed in the middle of the field most of the game. Our team was great at communicating and being a smaller, tight group, that communication was very helpful.
Do you have an off-field memory to share from high school football? We had team dinners before every game, and in the summer, we'd have workouts, meet at the field, and play one-on-one. From freshman year up, so many off-field activities brought us together. We wanted to carry ourselves with respect and politeness to others and always wanted to represent BFA-Fairfax well. Watching how the older players carried themselves off the field was a good representation of BFA-Fairfax/LU football. It was nice to have that example to follow.
What did you enjoy about playing for your high school coaches? My coaches were super helpful. They had to be coaches on the field and critique us because they knew our potential and wanted to bring that out. I've had super encouraging coaches who've made me a better person and player. The coaches all had jobs and families, and we were lucky to have them invest the amount of time they did to make us better. Coach (Vince) Redding is great, and Coach (Craig) Sleeman is good at running his offense. He always worked to ensure we had the ball, and even if we didn't score immediately, the other team didn't have the ball, limiting their ability to score. Our coaches impacted our game outcome and who we became after high school.
What was your experience as a Youth Patriots player? I played from the third to eighth grades, which was a great experience. I was always the smallest player, and I was nervous. I was comfortable with my teammates, but being younger and smaller required me to grow in confidence. I loved the game, but I didn't have the knowledge. Don Demar, who coached me on the 7-8 team, told me in eighth grade that I would be a football player and to be confident. That stuck with me. Every time I saw him in high school, he reminded me of that. It was cool to know he remembered that and had my back.
What were you most grateful for about your youth and high school football experience in Fairfax? I'd like to thank the BFA-Fairfax football community. It's a tight and supportive community, and we all know each other. I didn't know if I'd be able to get back to the football environment, and being back is amazing. I love the sport, whether I'm playing or coaching. Being welcomed back into the environment and creating relationships has been awesome, and I'm very thankful to be welcomed back in.
