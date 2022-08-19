The BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille Valley Union football high school football team ended the 2021 season with a deep run into the D3 playoffs, falling to Windsor in the title game. Head coach Craig Sleeman sees good things in the future for the program as it heads into the 2022 season.
Q&A with coach Craig Sleeman
What are you looking forward to as you prepare for the 2022 season? We're excited for the year. We've had success the last couple of years, but like any D3 team, it's predicated on numbers, and that can be a roller coaster. We graduated 14 players last year, including the entire offensive line. We've got skill coming back, and we're happy with what we have in the backfield. We're going to rise or fall on how well the offensive line does this year.
We're going to be young on the o-line and may take some lumps, but we'll get better as we go. I hate to put wins or losses on the board. The league dropped some teams into D3, so we've got 12 teams in our division this year. We're shooting for playoffs as the top eight go, and we'll see what we can do when we get there.
We have high expectations and standards for our team overall, and the kids always respond well. We have a good group of kids--hard workers, they know the standard, and I'm excited to see how they do.
Who's returning for the 2022 season? Shawn Gibson, a senior running back, is back from a broken ankle. He'll be one of the best running backs in the division. Cooper Harvey returns as a senior quarterback for us. Any times you run the option and have a senior QB, that gives you a lot you can do. Cooper is so football-tuned; he's like having another coach on the field, and we're lucky to have him as a senior. We've replaced Kenny Salls at full-back with a junior Charlie Czapski. Last year was a good learning year for him as a sophomore. He came from Australia and had only played rugby. He learned the game, and we expect good things from him. Hugh Johnson will make a push to be the other slot running back and kick field goals for us. That's a good sign for our special teams. At wide receiver, we have Sawyer Fagnant, a junior, and we have a senior wide receiver/tight end in Isaac Chapin.
Gabe Nyland-Funke, a senior, is moving from fullback to o-Line. We expect good things from him leadership-wise. Junior, Aiden Fisher, and Eric Wimble will also be on the offensive line. Jacob Matthis is another senior who'll get some time at running back. We good numbers overall and a good freshmen class coming in.
How do things look defensively? When you lose your whole starting o-line, you use your d-line as well. We have good depth with our linebackers and the same with our secondary; well set at corners and safeties. The d-line may be by committee to start.
Who will be returning to assist you this season? I have a great group of assistant coaches. On defense, I've got Vince Redding, who's been doing this since the start of the program. Jeff Hamel will work on the offensive line. Dylan Lumbra played for me in high school. Jamee Boyvan (completes) a great staff. We all understand we want to win, but if you coach the right way and get the best out of the kids, the winning will come.
