RUTLAND - Five years ago, I met a group of 7/8 Youth Patriots on the sideline during a varsity game for an article about the youth football program. The youngsters were nervous, but they answered my questions, eager to talk about the game they loved.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the defending D3 champions, the undefeated No. 3 Windsor Yellow Jackets won the 2022 D3 Vermont football state championship 35-21, but the No. 2 Bullets had some outstanding plays in the game. The one I'll remember most was Shaun Gibson's 96-yard touchdown run on a fumble return.
Shaun was one of the boys I spoke with way back when he was in the eighth grade with the Youth Patriots. It's pretty neat watching kids grow up with the games they love.
The game: Cooper Harvey and Shaun Gibson both searched for holes in the opening drive of Saturday's D3 title game, but Windsor silenced any hope of an early touchdown for the Bullets.
Harvey came up with a quarterback keeper on the Bullets' next drive for the game's first down. Harvey plowed through a crowd of Yellow Jackets to put the Bullets on the board on a three-yard run thanks to a hardworking offensive line. Hugh Johnson III's kick was good, and the Bullets held the 7-0 lead with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets charged downfield to tie the game early in the second quarter; they scored the tie-breaking touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half. The kick for the extra point sailed wide, the score now 13-7 in Windsor's favor.
Windsor began with possession in the third quarter, quickly tallying downs to reach the Bullets' 20-yard line. After working tirelessly to contain the Yellow Jackets, the Bullets found their break when Gibson returned a fumble for 96-yards to tie the game at 13 with 6:26 in the third quarter.
Windsor jumped to the lead on a 15-yard run just seconds into the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion was good, boosting the Yellow Jackets to a 21-13 lead with 11:54 remaining.
A fumble recovery by Windsor at the Bullets' 29-yard line handed the Yellow Jackets a golden opportunity to put the game further out of reach. With 9:28 remaining in the game, Windsor punched in a fourth touchdown, completed the kick, and took a 28-13 lead.
Windsor recovered a second fumble on the 40-yard line, which resulted in a touchdown and a 35-13 advantage.
Gibson shot some life into the Bullets' offense, breaking on a lengthy run to Windsor's 29-yard line. The Bullets pushed the ball into the end zone, and Gibson completed the two-point conversion. Time wasn't on the Bullets' side, and Windsor earned the repeat title.
Bullets' coach Craig Sleeman spoke of his team's effort and the strength of the team, especially his graduating seniors.
"The loss hurts right now because it meant something, and it should. The whole team was young, which is no excuse; we accomplished great things. We got where we did, first because of the leadership of our seniors all year, including summer workout and the weight room. Our seniors were so accepting and ready to lead, and our underclassmen were willing to buy into what the seniors were doing," said Sleeman.
"This group of seniors saw the 2019 team go to the state championship and saw how they competed and led, and that set a standard. Noah Brock took Shaun under his wing--they made this group of kids feel like an important part of the team, and I think that's carried through these last few years."
Sleeman spoke of the value of a senior group that values the teamwork necessary to excel on the field.
"It's easy to see upperclassmen take things on their own shoulders, but this group embraced the team wholeheartedly," said Sleeman. "Cooper Harvey, Shaun Gibson, Mat Verbonceour, Gabe Nyland-Funke, and the rest of the seniors embraced the entire team and knew they couldn't do it alone. They led, and that's great to see."