FAIRFAX - The BFA Fairfax/LU football team traveled to Poultney to take on the Blue Devils on Saturday, earning a 52-14 win over the defending D3 state champions (2019).
"Everyone played well, and a lot of people touched the ball," said BFA Fairfax/LU football coach Craig Sleeman.
Fairfax Highlights
First half: BFA Fairfax scored on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Harvey to Riley Greene. Hugh Johnson had a 21-yard field goal (went 7 for 7 on PAT kicks.) Harvey also had a 2-yard and a 40-yard TD run in the first half. Shaun Gibson had a 10-yard touchdown. The score was 31-0 at half time.
Second half: Jonah Goldstein had a 45-yard and 50-yard TD run. Sawyer Fagnant had a 1-yard TD run to close out the scoring.
"It doens't show up on the stat sheet, but Kenny Salls at fullback, had an 80-yard run where he was knocked out at the 2-yard line. He probably had over over 150 yards rushing in the first half; he set the pace and everyone worked around that. He had a great game," said Sleeman.
Vermont high school football teams didn't play a tackle season in 2020 and the divisions were broken by proximity, not school size.
(0) comments
