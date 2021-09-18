FAIRFAX - The BFA Fairfax/LU football team opened the game against the visiting Milton Yellow Jackets on Saturday with a long drive and a series of rushing first downs. Cooper Harvey finished the drive for the Bullets with a rushing touchdown.
That momentum carried throughout the game, as the Bullets cruised to a 56-6 point victory over the Yellow Jackets.
With eight minutes to go in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets followed a 50-yard drive for a touchdown but failed to complete the two-point conversion, leaving the Bullets with a 7-6 lead.
BFA Fairfax/LU coach Craig Sleeman complimented his defense for their quick adjustments after Milton's early touchdown.
"Once they (defense) got their feet under them and our linebackers started seeing the run areas better, they were fine," said Sleeman. "That's the first touchdown we've had scored on our first-team defense."
Bullets' fullback Kenny Salls broke two long runs on the ensuing possession, driving deep into Milton territory.
Fairfax/LU junior Shawn Gibson scored on the first play of the second quarter on a 15-yard running play putting the Bullets up 14-6.
Fairfax/LU quarterback Harvey connected with Gibson on a 13-yard pass play for a first down. Harvey capped off the drive with a quarterback keeper rushing touchdown, putting the Bullets up 21-6 with four minutes remaining in the half.
The Bullet defense came out aggressively on the ensuing drive forcing an interception by Riley Green. They continued to pound the ball up the middle on the next drive, and Salls piled up more rushing yards as he put the Bullets in the red zone again.
"Kenny at middle linebacker is always key to what we do," said Sleeman. "And Ryan Goodman and Nick Bidwell really funnel things inside."
Harvey completed the drive with a touchdown pass to Sawyer Fagnant in the endzone's back corner, putting Fairfax up 28-6.
The Bullets opened the third quarter with a 50-yard touchdown run by Shawn Gibson, making it 35-6.
On the next drive, the Bullets got a stop, which ended with a blocked punt by junior Matt Verboncoeur. Salls rushed for a 20-yard touchdown to put the bullets up 42-6.
The Bullets struck again in the last play of the third quarter, with Gibson breaking another long touchdown run, making it 49-6.
"The offensive line dominated; that's where we had our success," said Sleeman. "That third quarter was all Kenny (Salls) and Shaun (Gibson)."
The Bullets finished the scoring with 4:30 to go in the fourth quarter when Hugh Johnson rushed for a touchdown and added the extra point.
Sleeman and the Bullets choose to 'embrace the grind' as they work through a season.
"We're a grind team; we work every play, and we don't care if it's a 2-yard or a 40-yard gain," said Sleeman. "We played hard, and the rest of the way is going to be fun."
