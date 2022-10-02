Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Champlain Valley of New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&