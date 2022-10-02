The BFA-Fairfax/LU football team earned a 34-14 win over Mt. Abe on Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy these photos from the game, thanks to photographer Karen Harvey!
BFA-Fairfax/LU earns 34-14 road win over Mt. Abraham!
written by Ruthie Laroche Published on
