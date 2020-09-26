BURLINGTON — The DIII BFA Fairfax/LU football team played their first 7v7 game on Saturday, falling to the combined DI Burlington/South Burlington Seawolves.
The visiting Bullets fell 25-20, but proved they can hold their own against DI 7v7 competition.
The Bullets scored three touchdowns and completed a two-point conversion.
"The Boys played hard, back and forth," said BFA/LU head coach Craig Sleeman.
William Mlcuch was 21 of 4o with three touchdown passes and a two-point conversion.
Teddy Munson scored the first touchdown; the second was scored during the linemen's quarter when Kenny Salls scored a 70-yard touchdown.
The third and final touchdown was scored in the final seconds of game.
"We had a good drive and scored with 40 seconds remaining," said Sleeman.
On the last drive, Mlcuch was 8/8 passing, and threw the final touchdown to Sean Gibson.
Kenny Salls, a lineman, had six catches and ran 108 yards for BFA Fairfax/LU. Six different players caught the ball for Fairfax/LU.
"You could see at the end that the kids were getting it and getting their legs under them," said Sleeman. "We got better as we progressed. I expect that to happen over the next couple of games."
Adapting to the 7v7 format will require discipline and patience from every Vermont high school team.
"The coaches at the high school level in Vermont are sharp cookies," said Sleeman.
"They'll make adjustments, put plans in place, and by the middle of the season, you'll see some good action."
DIII Fairfax/LU will have some tough games ahead as they play their first six games against DI teams, but Sleeman is confident.
"The kids competed, and we were right there today. I love this group of kids. They have a high compete level, and they want to win."
BFA Fairfax/LU will host BFA St. Albans on Wednesday at 4pm.
"We will scrap right to the end and see what happens," said Sleeman.
"I hope we give St. Albans a good run and that everyone has a good time!"