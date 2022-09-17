FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets football team hosted the Mill River Minutemen on Saturday, Sept. 17, cruising to a 48-6 victory. Shaun Gibson, Cooper Harvey, Charlie Czpaski, and Isaac Chapin all scored. Chapin scored his first varsity touchdown.
The Bullets wasted no time in their first possession; Czpaski took off on a long run to put BFA-Fairfax/LU on the board with roughly ten minutes remaining in the first quarter. The extra point by Hugh Johnson III was good.
The Bullets stifled Mill River's scoring effort, regaining possession at the midfield. Cooper Harvey and Shaun Gibson charged down the field, with Gibson racing through traffic to score. The extra point was good, and the Bullets held a 14-0 lead.
Two 15-yard penalties and an interference call against BFA-Fairfax/LU gave the Minutemen a first down as the clock fell below two minutes, but the Bullets snuffed the scoring chance, retaining the 14-0 lead.
The Bullets started the second quarter with another 15-yard penalty, but the defense held Mill River scoreless. Gibson broke out with a long carry for a first down in the Bullets' first possession of the second quarter, but the Minutemen stopped the charge, forcing a punt return.
Gibson caused more trouble for the Minutemen, as did Harvey, but it was Gibson who punched through Mill River defenders for the game's third touchdown. Johnson's kick gave the Bullets a 21-0 lead with 1:40 remaining in the first half.
Mill River utilized a long throwing play to gain some much-needed yardage as the clock waned, but an interception by Sawyer Fagnant ended the challenge.
Czpaski got things going in the second half with two solid carries for the Bullets. His efforts were rewarded when the offensive line opened a lane for Harvey, who raced to the end zone and vaulted the Bullets to a 28-0 lead.
Gibson halted Mill River's next drive with two well-placed tackles, proving his effectiveness on both sides of the ball. Shortly after, Harvey again evaded Mill River's defense, taking off on a lateral run to put the Bullets comfortably in scoring position. Gibson cruised to a 15-yard touchdown, and Johnson ensured the kick was good. The Bullets went up 35-0.
The Bullets started the fourth with flair: Isaac Chapin took off on a long run, scoring his first varsity touchdown; the Bullets were now up 42-0. Fagnant came up with a second interception on the Minutemen's next drive, and Harvey sprinted to the end zone to extend the lead to 48-0.
The Minutemen tacked on a touch of their own in the game's final play.
Gibson, Czpaski, Harvey, and Gabe Nyland-Funke, all Bullets' captains, spoke of the game.
Gibson: "We're a lot smaller than last year, but we still hit as hard. We hit our blocks, and we run hard. We hit them all game and went right at them. They knew who was getting the ball and when, but they couldn't stop us. We hit them harder than they could hit us."
Czpaski: "Our offensive line knows what they're doing. They do their jobs and give us holes, so it's fun all day. We hit them hard, and that's how we do it."
Nyland-Funke: "As a group, we know we're not the biggest guys, and we'll be outsized most games. We know we have to fire off the ball and get into our blocks. It's about trusting these guys; if we blow the hole open, we know they'll be there and get it done. We're brothers, and we have to have each other's backs."
Harvey: "Our linemen opened up the holes for us and got everything set up. My running backs hit that hole, know where they need to be, hold on to the ball, take care of things, and get it done. We give it 100 percent, and we make things work."
Bullets' head coach Craig Sleeman was pleased with the team's work on the field.
"Cooper did a great job running the offense and had a great day running the ball. He had some great reads on option and ran the ball hard. Shaun is always so explosive, and Charlie also ran the ball hard. Shaun was everywhere today, shutting stuff down on defense. He's got such a good football IQ, and he's 100 miles per hour on every play."
Sleeman was proud of the work of his linemen: "We gave away a lot of weight; they're big boys. I tell the guys to give us time because we have something for everything. They didn't give up. Our defensive line did a great job, too."
There are plenty of regular season games to be played, but Sleeman and the coaching staff have the post-season in mind.
"We're a young team, and our vision is to get to the playoffs healthy and better than we are right now."
