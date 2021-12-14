The good news keeps coming for Bellows Free Academy Fairfax/LU head football coach Craig Sleeman. This week, the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Board of Governors introduced Sleeman as their 2022 Vermont Head Coach. Sleeman will lead his team of 38 of Vermont’s best senior players into the 69th Annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game on Spartan Field at Castleton University in Castleton, VT, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
A little history: Sleeman began his coaching career in 1981 with the Burlington Youth League. He moved to Rockland, ME, in 1989 as an assistant coach, then returned to Vermont in 1996 as assistant coach of the Milton Yellow Jackets, where he was fortunate enough to be part of the 1997 Championship team.
In 2014, Sleeman was the assistant coach at Champlain Valley Union, and in 2015 became the head coach at Fairfax. Four years ago, Fairfax became BFA Fairfax/LU cooperative team.
“I take great pride in allowing students who wouldn’t normally be able to play high school football to join the team,” said Sleeman. “In 2019 and 2021, we were state runners-up in Division 3 and won the Northern VT Sportsmanship trophy. I am fortunate to have been an assistant coach in the 2014 and 2019 Shrine games.”
Sleeman has been married for 23 years to his wife, Doris, and they have two beautiful daughters, Kathryn and Morgan, who enjoy and support his coaching addiction.
In 1982, Sleeman’s brother, Joe, played in the Shrine Game, which opened his eyes to the Shrine hospital's tremendous help to many children and families.
“It’s a meaningful honor to be selected as head coach of the 2022 Vermont Shrine team," said Sleeman, "and I'm looking forward to working with and coaching the best Vermont has to offer.”
What's the purpose of the Shrine Game? The purpose of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is fundraising for the children in need at the Shrine hospitals. The game contributes to three hospitals in the region: Shriners’ Hospitals for Children in Springfield, MA, and Montreal, Quebec in Canada treating orthopedic conditions, and our world-renowned burns hospital in Boston, MA.
According to the press release, all services at Shriners' Hospitals are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay. The Shrine Game has raided hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 68 years for the support of Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland, VT, and the Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier, VT.
