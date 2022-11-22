On Sunday, Nov. 20, the North beat the South 34-27 in the 21st annual North-South Football Game played at Norwich University's Sabine Field.
Cooper Harvey, Shaun Gibson, and Matt Verbonceaur represented Players BFA-Fairfax/LU, and Missisquoi Valley Union's Ray Fournier was selected from the Thunderbirds.
BFA-Fairfax/LU head coach Craig Sleeman, who coached the North Team last year, coached the running team's offense for the North this year. For Sleeman, it was one more opportunity to coach the seniors he's had for the last four years.
Sleeman spoke of the contributions of the players from Franklin County.
"Matt played a really good game on defense and pressured the South quarterback very well. Cooper was the quarterback for the team with the run offense, and Shaun ran hard all day. It was cool having Cooper and Shaun calling the plays for them one more time," said Sleeman.
"I was head coach and called the run offense last year, but I didn't have my quarterback. This year, I had my quarterback, Cooper, who called the offense. It helped having him as the QB and Shaun as my running back. They knew what I wanted and helped the others."
Sleeman enjoys watching athletes who haven't ever shared a field bond as teammates.
"All-star games are cool; you play with kids who are all-stars on their teams. It's good to get to know kids from other divisions and to play with guys you don't usually play with or against."
One of the players for the North, MVU's Ray Fournier, was a safety and had an interception in the game. In the regular season, BFA-Fairfax/LU and MVU are opponents.
"Everyone there, including my players, are captains and leaders on their teams. The team bonds together in five days, which is amazing."
Two BFA-Fairfax/LU players had an opportunity to reunite with a former teammate.
"Jordan D-Amico played with Shaun and Cooper on the Youth Patriots when they won a championship," said Sleeman. "It was cool to see them playing together again."
When it comes to the game, each team has 44 players per team, which includes two defenses and two offenses. One offense is based on passing; the other is more run-oriented, and each defense is geared to stopping its specific offense style.
Harvey scored the game's first touchdown on the first drive, on a 29-yard touchdown run. The North tacked on another touchdown before the South responded with a hail-Mary-style play with five seconds remaining in the half.
The North scored early in the second, taking a 34-14 advantage. Tanner Robbins, of Essex, had a pick-6 for a 50-yard run, and a Rice player, Mathias Mazanti, caught a pass and scored a 50-yard touchdown. Champlain Valley Union's Alexander Provost, had a touchdown pass in the end zone third quarter.
The South had some shining moments, including a blocked punt; they eventually scored to bring the game to 34-27.
Sleeman was happy for the win, but also made sure to keep the focus on the experience.
"It was a good back-and-forth game with lots of big plays, and it was nice to end this season with a North win. The main thing, of course, was getting to coach the BFA-Fairfax/LU boys again after all these years."
