FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets lacrosse team will take on a youthful look as they embark on their second varsity season in 2022. The Bullets had nine departures from the 2021 team and added five freshmen to go along with ten returning sophomores for the upcoming season.
Fairfax’s strength this season will come from a leadership core on the backend of the field, with all five of their returning upperclassman positioned as either the midfielders or defenseman. Backing them up is sophomore Max Mills in net, who proved himself as a reliable goaltender in his freshman season.
“My philosophy is to build from defense forward,” said Bullets’ coach Dave Adams. “I think we can stop teams, it’s just going to be a matter of making up for what we don’t stop. The beauty of lacrosse is that it’s a high-scoring game.”
Other than looking forward to watching how the team will grow throughout the season, Adams is excited to be getting back on the field this spring.
“I hope mother nature helps us out,” said Adams. “It’s always a gamble when we play spring sports in Vermont. I’m hoping we get a good season in, without a lot of weather-outs. I’m just looking forward to having some fun and getting back out there with the guys.”
Q&A with BFA-Fairfax seniors Brody Hamel and Teddy Munson:
What are you looking forward to the most with the upcoming season?
Hamel: “I’m looking forward to seeing how we do with a younger team. There are three seniors and two juniors on the team for upper-classmen, the rest are under-classmen. I can't wait to see how we progress in the season with a younger team as this year is definitely going to be a building year for them. It’s going to be a fun year to get them ready for their high school years ahead and for the game of lacrosse.”
Munson: “I’d have to say I’m looking forward to having a LOT of fun this season so I can wrap up my high school sports career on a happy note morale-wise. Playing-wise, I’m looking forward to competing and trying to get back to the semi’s where we lost last season.”
Keys to success:
Hamel: “I think that (having a veteran defense) will work out really good because Wyatt Magnan and I will be out there with one of the younger guys and we know our slides very well, so we'll be there to back them up. If they make mistakes, which will happen because that happens to everyone; we’ll just pick them up and tell them what went wrong so they can learn from it. Max Mills is going to be a key to our success this season. Having him in net is great, he’s a very good and strong goalie. I’m glad he stuck with it.”
Munson: “We’re very young and new. We are putting huge focus on the fundamentals of the game, especially working on our off hands. We want to be a very vocal team out on the field, and keep up constant communication.”
What do you enjoy the most about playing lacrosse?
Hamel: “The thing I most enjoy about lacrosse is showing up to practice. Everyone has a smile on their face and is excited to play whether it’s practice or a game. It makes it really fun when everyone is working as a team and we overcome challenges by all working together. I really enjoy watching the team grow throughout the year.”
“Not being a goalie,” said Munson with a laugh. “My favorite part of playing lacrosse is that it’s kind of like hockey, just on grass with a different layout and rules. I love being able to put the ball in the net instead of trying to keep a puck out.”
