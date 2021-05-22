FAIRFAX - The BFA Fairfax Bullets lacrosse team played their final regular season home game of the 2021 season on Friday afternoon, coming out on the losing end of a 9-6 decision against Colchester. Prior to play the Bullets’ acknowledged their senior athletes, along with their families, who at the end of this season will be the first to graduate from the varsity program.
“It’s pretty awesome to be the first (seniors) to do it. We have to thank all the people that came before us, without them none of this would’ve happened. We’re grateful for this opportunity and we’re hoping to show everyone that the sport is worth supporting. It’s been great to be a part of, and it’s been a lot of fun.” said Bullets’ senior Caden Getty.
The first half of the game was a back and forth affair, with Colchester coming out on top by a score of 5-4. In the second half, Colchester netted another goal early, but Fairfax rallied with a pair of goals from Adam Degree (1G), and Kyle St. Pierre (1G). St. Pierre’s beautiful snipe while falling came off a heads up feed from Kolton Gillian, (2G,1A) tying the game at 6. That would be the last time the Bullets would find the back of the net however, and despite being disappointed, Fairfax will be looking to learn from the loss.
“We’re going to take away the fact that even though we’ve improved all season, there’s always going to be more work to do. It would've been nice to have the win for senior night, but we’re going to look to the next game and playoffs.” said Fairfax’s Adam Degree.
Degree and Getty had some words of advice to pass on to their underclassman teammates, “Enjoy it while you can. Put in the time outside of (the season), because you only get one shot at this, really. make the most of it; put in all the time and effort that you can.” said Degree.
“Come into every game and every practice like it’s going to be your last. No matter what you think, senior year comes before you know it, and then you’re in your last game, and it’s over," said Getty. "Some people won’t get the opportunity to play in college, so just stick with it and really enjoy it while it lasts.”
