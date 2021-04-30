The BFA Fairfax boys varsity lacrosse team traveled to Mt. Abe to face the Eagles on Monday afternoon, falling 6-5. The loss is the first of the season for the team.
Griffin Paradee scored a hattrick for the Eagles, and Ian Olsen, Jake Edwards, Henry Andersen each had one goal.
BFA Fairfax was led by Bryce Fontaine with two goals; Jonah Czeck, Adam Degree, and Logan Estes had one goal each.
Mount Abe goalie Adam Danyow had 7 Saves, and BFA Fairfax goalie Max Mills had 11.
BFA Fairfax is now 2 -1 on the season
Thank you, Ronda Degree, for the beautiful photos from the road!
