The BFA Fairfax Bullets lacrosse team edged Otter Valley 12-11 on Monday, May 9.
Fairfax points: Bryce Fontaine 3 goals and 3 assists, Shayne Meunier 2 goals and 3 assists, Reece Decker 2 goals 2 assists, Teddy Munson 3 goals, Kyle St. Pierre 2 assists, and Wyatt Magnan and Brandon Gillian 1 goal each.
Saves: Shawn Bishop had 11 saves
Otter Valley Points: Bernhardt 7 goals and 2 assists, Thomas 3 goals 1 assist, and Parker 1 goal 1 assist
Saves: O’Brian with 10 saves
