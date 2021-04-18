Caden Getty and Adam Degree, seniors at BFA Fairfax, are poised to take the field for the school’s first lacrosse team’s inaugural season.
“It’s eye-opening that we’ve come so far since my freshman year. The program has grown so much, and it’s cool to see it happen,” said Getty.
Caden, the last time you were on the field, you were a sophomore. What’s it like coming back as a senior? “We have leadership roles, but the team is like a family. Everyone works together and communicates very well. Everyone wants to work hard and get better.”
Adam, is there anything that has surprised you getting back on the field this year? “I thought we’d be a little more rusty, but we’ve worked hard, and we’ve seen a great improvement in our game. We’re starting to develop as a team, and I think we have pretty good potential this year, and in years to come.”
Last year’s seniors were denied their inaugural season due to Covid. Do you think of those guys now? “We were a close group and grew up with the sport together when it first started. We wouldn’t be here today without them. We are all grateful for them, and we can’t thank them enough for what they did. We were very sorry they didn’t get to play their last year.”
Coach Dave Adams has 25 athletes on the roster this spring, and they’re all ready to kick off the first varsity season.
“We’re very excited to have our first season actually happen this year. Last year was supposed to be the first season, but it got cut short due to Covid. We’re really happy to be playing ball this year and go game to game, practice to practice, to get everybody through happy and healthy.”
What are some positives that stand out to you this spring? “We’ve had great spring weather, and that’s allowed us to get on the field early, which is great. The support from the community and the school has been wonderful.
How does the team dynamic look this year? “We’re excited about the numbers; we graduated a core group last year, so we’re young this year, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. We’ll just continue to grow.
“The maturity at this level is showing in the leadership as the older guys take the younger ones under their wing. We’re a team of freshmen through seniors, so we have to accept everyone and work together as one unit.”
