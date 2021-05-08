The BFA Fairfax varsity lacrosse team earned a 10-6 road win over Otter Valley on Friday thanks to well-spread scoring and the work of their young goal tender Max Mills. Mills had 15 saves for the Bullets, keeping them in the game on the defensive end.
Offensively, BFA goals were scored by Jonah Czeck who had 3, Adam Degree who had 2, and Shayne Meunier, Teddy Munson Bryce Fontaine, Logan Estes and Derrick Sloan who each had 1 goal.
Otter Valley Goals:Hayden Bernhardt 3 G, Evan Thomas, Brady McDonough, Kiran Williams 1 goal each. Otter Valley goalie Dominac Davis had 9 saves
BFA is now 3 - 4; Otter Valley is 1 – 4.
