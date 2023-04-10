BFA-Fairfax boys’ lacrosse coach Dave Adams shared his thoughts on the 2023 team who’ll be taking the field Friday, April 14, against St. Johnsbury to kick off the first home game of the season.
Q&A with BFA-Fairfax lacrosse coach Dave Adams
What’s the makeup of this year’s team? We're returning 12 and bringing on 12 new guys this year, so it’s a mix of old and new, and we’ve been working hard this preseason to blend them together as one team. We’re going off the mantra that the whole is greater than the individual and that by working together we can achieve our goal of a successful season in 2023.
What contributions are you hoping to see from your returning players? We’re relying on our returning 12 to help the new guys adjust and get ready for this season as for them the jump from seventh and eighth grade right to varsity play, which is significant. We only have three weeks to get them ready before our first game.
Who do you have assisting the coaching staff this spring? Through the work of our wonderful athletic director, Geri Witalec-Krupa, we were able to recruit Josh Metruk to help me on the sidelines this season. Josh brings with him the experience of working with our younger guys at the seventh and eighth grade level and will be a key steppingstone to helping these young guys make the leap successfully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.