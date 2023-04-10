Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR THE CHAMPLAIN VALLEY AND LOWER CONNECTICUT RIVER VALLEY... The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In New York, Champlain Valley of New York. In Vermont, Champlain Valley of Vermont, Northern Taconics and Lower Connecticut Valley North. * Timing... * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 35 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower to mid 60s. * Impacts...Dry vegetation combined with gusty winds and low RH will promote the potential for rapid fire spread with any fires that may start. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&