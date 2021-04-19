FAIRFAX — The Fairfax Bullets blew past Otter Valley 16-3 for their first-ever home opener in the young varsity lacrosse program’s inaugural season.
The Bullets’ Head Coach Dave Adams shared his excitement on getting the program’s first win on their home turf.
“It felt great! In these times, just the fact that we can get a game in, we’re happy. It felt really good to dress in our home whites to show how far we’ve come.
"It’s been a long time coming to get here. The support from the community has been immense, and that's really the only reason we’ve gotten to be here. It just feels awesome!”
The Bullets rolled out to a hot start, scoring 12 unanswered goals by the end of the first half. Logan Estes and Derrick Sloan both netted hattrick’s in the half, combining for 6 of the 12 Fairfax goals.
A few other stand-outs for the Bullets’ were Kolton Gillian, who scored a pair of goals, and Adam Degree, who had a 4 point night (2 goals, 2 assists); including a beautiful rush off a face-off that ended in a goal late in the 3rd quarter.
In the second half, Otter Valley showed some push back against the Bullets’ fierce attack; but it was too little, too late. Fairfax went on to outscore the Otters 4-3 in the final half.
Ten Bullets’ made it on to the scoresheet, and seven of those ten recorded multi-point nights in the 16-3 victory.
Adams spoke on what has made the Bullets’ offense so lethal following the game.
“We really stress moving the ball around and getting everybody engaged, because that’s how you start; you get the defense moving then you get the offense moving, and that’s how you get the ball in the back of the cage.
"We can feed a couple different guys, and we’re able to distribute the offense pretty nicely to get what we need to win.”
Coach Adams continued, commenting on the early success his team has had.
“(Assistant Coach) Jen (Gomo) and I are in a rare position, where we’ve been coaching these guys since they were in 5th grade. It’s not as if I’ve just seen them the first time this year as a coach; they’ve known us for so long, and that’s helped us become a very viable program right out of the gate.”
(0) comments
