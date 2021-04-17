The BFA Fairfax Bullets boys' lacrosse team kicked off their first varsity season with a 7-5 win over Milton on Saturday afternoon. The Bullets, whose inaugural season was originally scheduled to be played 2020, but was canceled due to Covid, proved they're ready to compete at the varsity level.
Fairfax was led by Derrick Sloan who scored 3 goals; Joey Spiller had 2 goals, and Kolton Gillian and Logan Estes each had one assist.
Milton was led by Cole Deuso with 2 goals, Zach Kay, Logan Forcey, and Dustin Brunelle had 1 each.
Fairfax goalie, Brody Hamel, had 7 saves. Milton goalie Alex Thompson had 4, and Chaz Larivee had 2.
