FAIRFAX – While some ran in impractical garments and others shed their costumes for traditional uniforms, everyone wore smiles at the annual relays hosted by BFA Fairfax on Tuesday afternoon.
The high school field was led by the explosive take-off of dynamic duo Batman and Robin, who were closely pursued by Spongebob Squarepants, Shrek, a unicorn, a nun, wolf, hot dog, flag bearers, hockey players, pints of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, and even a likeness of President Trump with an unruly teen sitting on his shoulders.
Ever-present behind the pack was a tandem Titanic, moving inevitably towards its finish.
Middle and high school students from across the region were awarded for the speed of their finish (results will be posted on athletic.net), but more importantly those with the most creative attire were rewarded with prizes of baked goods and a year’s worth of bragging rights.