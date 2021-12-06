FAIRFAX - Lee Tourville, coach of the Bellows Free Academy Fairfax girls varsity basketball team, is ready for the 2021-22 season.
"We're ready to turn the page on last season," said Tourville. "We're looking forward to a more normal season, and we've got a great group that's eager to work together."
Who's returning from the 2020-21 season? "We've got a solid core coming back, and they're ready to roll. Hazel Albee, Faith Benjamin, Taylor Duquette, Forest Skillman, and Samantha Hasselman all played with our seniors last winter," said Tourville. "Bridget Dunn and Gabby Jones are coming back for their senior year, and they'll be contributors as well. They're both very athletic and fast."
Teams are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our freshmen haven't played organized basketball since the seventh grade; they've worked all summer and fall to prepare for the varsity season," said Tourville.
"They're very tight and supportive of one another. There's no I in team for any of them, and our veterans are very tight and supportive of them; that's always fun to coach."
Freshman Anna Villeneuve caught the eye of the coaching staff. "Anna's all business,” said Tourville. “On day one, she got right to work doing her form shooting.”
Basketball, an indoor winter sport, suffered more than others under COVID restrictions.
"We lost our youth program last year, and athletes are chomping at the bit to get back in the gym," said Tourville. "We'd love to see an interest sparked as kids get back in the gym playing some basketball.”
This year, the BFA Fairfax Bullets will be fielding a varsity team; they also hope to pick up a few junior varsity games.
"We want to make sure kids who don't compete as much on the varsity level can get minutes," said Tourville.
The defensive coordinator for the D1 state championship Essex Hornets football team, Norm Lozier, will return to assist Tourville this season.
"The kids love him, and he brings a lot of toughness in a very kind way," said Tourville. " It was a perfect match from day one."
What are the Bullets' coaches looking forward to this season? "We're all grateful to be back in the gym playing the game we love, and we're glad we'll have fans in the gym. It changes the atmosphere when they're there, and it's so much more fun playing when everyone's having a blast."
When's the first home game? Jan. 5 at 7 pm. You can catch them at Enosburg on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.