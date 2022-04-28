The BFA Fairfax Girls Ultimate Team found the win column for the first time this season, with a well earned 9-5 win over host CVU on Wednesday, April 27. Snow and wind would prove to be troublesome throughout the contest, but it was the visiting Bullets who found more success over the 90 minutes.
With temperatures hovering around the 40 degree mark, and winds gusting over 20mph, the Bullets and Redhawks traded early points. It was Fairfax who took an all important upwind point to establish a two point lead that they would never give up. The defense of Fairfax was more than up to any challenge CVU presented, offering very little open space to throw into. Fairfax used a major momentum swing at the end of the first half by scoring the final point of the first half and taking the first three points following the intermission period to stretch the lead to 8-3. CVU had a late rally, bringing the game back to 8-5 with ten minutes remaining. Fairfax would take the final point of the challenging afternoon.
Senior Maddie King had a career day for Fairfax, leading the offense with seven of her team’s nine assists. She was a force on defense as well, collecting eight pass breakups. Teammate Reagan Eastman scored five points, followed by Magda Eckstein with three of her own. With the win, Fairfax now sits at 1-2 in the Girls Ultimate Division and has a matchup with defending state champions Montpelier next week.
