FAIRFAX - The BFA Fairfax Girls Ultimate Team booked itself a trip to the semifinals Thursday afternoon, earning a 15-10 win over a feisty St. Johnsbury Hilltopper team.
Fairfax raced out to a 4-0 lead, with Sammi Bidwell catching two of her four points, using strong endzone cutting to find open space. St. Johnsbury fought back with two quick scores in less than five minutes to half the deficit at 4-2.
The teams traded a couple points, with Fairfax finding another four point lead at 7-3. At a critical point in the game, the Hilltoppers began hitting on their deep pass attempts, with several going to cutter Sabrina Lamar. Lamar was a thorn in the Bullets’ side throughout the game, totaling five of the 10 Hilltopper scores. Coupled with strong defensive play from Elise Hahr, the Hilltoppers scored two points to get right back into the game at 7-5.
To stop the momentum, the Lady Bullets leaned on their two biggest offensive threats on the night; Emmi Sturm and Abby Sweet. After a Hilltopper turnover near the goal line, Sturm picked up the disc and found Sweet cutting down the sideline. She threw a pass that curved over a congested midfield right to Sweet in the corner for the 8-5 halftime lead.
In the second half, the teams traded points until the score was 12-10 in Fairfax’s favor. A long point proved pivotal in determining the victor, as Fairfax scored a point that lasted over five minutes to stretch the lead to a three-point margin. Two quick scores followed to give the Lady Bullets the playoff victory.
Sturm finished the game with six assists and two points, while Sweet had four assists and two points for Fairfax. The Lady Bullets will play either Burlington or Middlebury, who are scheduled to play Friday. The semifinal match is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Fairfax offensive leaders: Emmi Sturm: 6 assists, 2 points; Abby Sweet: 4 assists, 2 points, and Sammi Bidwell: 1 assist, 4 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.