The BFA Fairfax Girls Ultimate traveled to Burlington High School on Tuesday, April 26, to face the Seahorses of Burlington High School. After a back-and-forth contest where neither team led by more than two points, Burlington walked away with a 10-8 victory.
Playing for the first time in three weeks due to inclement weather, Fairfax and Burlington traded points early in the game. For Fairfax, early points from Reagan Eastman helped the Lady Bullets maintain pace with the Seahorses. Eventually, Burlington would take a 5-4 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same, with Burlington holding 6-4 and 7-5 leads. Fairfax brought the deficit back down to one with a perfectly lofted pass to Magda Eckstein, who outjumped her opponent for the catch in the endzone.
Unfortunately for Fairfax, they weren’t able to draw level, with BHS having an answer to Fairfax's scores throughout the night. Offensively, Eastman, along with teammate Michelle Lynch led Fairfax with two scores apiece. Halle Wimette managed her first career point in the loss. Maddie King, Kam Taylor and Janaya Parsons each had two assists.
Burlington’s Scout Harper dished out nine assists on the 10 Seahorse points to help lead BHS to the victory. Fairfax is back in action Wednesday as they travel to CVU for their third game of the season.
