The BFA Fairfax girls Ultimate Frisbee team lost a close game to Montpelier on Tuesday afternoon, falling 11-7.
Host BFA Fairfax entertained Montpelier Tuesday afternoon in an early matchup between two undefeated teams. After a closely contested contest, it was the Solons of Montplier who came away victorious, earning a 11-7 victory over Fairfax.
Montpelier showed early why they have been a perennial state power, taking the first two points. Fairfax, however, rebounded and began what would be a series of runs for both teams with four unanswered points, culminating with a first career assist for Raegan Eastman. After catching a long pass deep downfield, Eastman kept her cool and found Ling Bushey for the score.
Montpelier responded with a quick score off a BFA turnover, with a full field length pass to end the run. That lengthy strike set the Solons up for a late run, taking a 6-4 lead into halftime.
Fairfax scored quickly after the halftime break, with juniors Emmi Sturm and Jessica Howard linking up to make it 6-5, but Montpelier found another run to stymie the Fairfax momentum, scoring three unanswered, the last two spanning five minutes each, which created a cushion that would hold Fairfax for the remainder of the game.
BFA Fairfax had one final attempt at a rally which ended with an amazing layout catch by Kaymryn Taylor. A soccer goalie in the fall, Taylor used her natural instincts from time spent guarding her goal and went nearly horizontal through the air to catch a pass from teammate Hailey Hunt. Quick to her feet, Taylor found Howard to finish off point. Despite the impressive point, Fairfax was only able to bring the score to within two, as Montpelier scored the final two points to end the game.
Fairfax leaders: Kamryn Taylor (1 Assist, 2 points, 1 deflected pass), Jessica Howard (1 assist, 2 points, 10 deflected passes), and Sam Langlois (1 assist, 7 deflected passes)
BFA’s first loss of 2021 brings the Bullets to 4-1. Fairfax is back in action at home Saturday at 11:00 AM, hosting Burlington. Montpelier takes sole possession of first in the division, with a 4-0 record.
