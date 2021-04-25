The BFA Fairfax girls ultimate frisbee team earned a win over CVU this weekend. Utilizing a tough zone defense, BFA Fairfax scored early and often, racing out to a 5-0 lead before CVU could find an answer.
Points from Emmaleigh Sturm, Michelle Lynch, and Kamryn Taylor set up BFA Fairfax with a strong 8-1 halftime lead. That margin was increased throughout the second half, and despite a resilient CVU team BFA took the win 14-4.
The catch of the day was a tough contested catch in the endzone corner by Kamryn Taylor. She used superior positioning skills to box out a taller defender and secure the point.
Scoring Leaders
Sam Langlois (6 Assists, 1 Point, 2 Deflected Passes)
Emmaleigh Sturm (4 points, 2 assists, 2 deflected passes)
Abby Sweet (1 point, 2 assists, 2 deflected passes)
