FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax girls Ultimate Frisbee team earned a commanding 14-4 win over South Burlington on Thursday afternoon.
On the day where class of 2021 members Hailey Hunt, Sammi Bidwell, Sam Langlois, Abby Sweet and Ling Bushey were honored, Fairfax shook off a slow start and pulled away from the visiting Wolves. Forcing a host of turnovers, Fairfax often found themselves with a short field to cover. Early scores from Michelle Lynch, Ling Bushey and Raegan Eastman saw the Lady Bullets take a 6-2 lead they would not let go.
Fairfax also proved they could score on longer, more defensive points. One such example saw Bidwell break up three passes in one point. Fairfax’s zone defense gave South Burlington trouble throughout the match, forcing the Wolves into a short and patient passing offense, which played directly into the Lady Bullets’ 8-3 lead into half.
In the second half, it was the Fairfax offense that took the game over. On a point scored by Fairfax to make the score 10-3, Fairfax had a possession where every player on the field touched the disk at least once. That momentum carried to the end as a 4-1 Fairfax run clinched the game and put an end to the Lady Bullets’ three-game losing streak.
Emmi Sturm found herself much more involved in the later stages of the game, showing her strong abilities as a handler in leading the offense. On the day, she did a bit of everything, collecting three assists, four points and three deflected passes.
Fairfax leaders: Emmi Sturm (3 Assists, 4 Points, 3 Deflected Passes), Michelle Lynch (3 Points, 2 Deflected Passes), and Sam Langlois (6 Assists, 1 Deflected Pass).
