The BFA Fairfax Girls Ultimate team traveled to Burlington on Monday night to take on the Seahorses with a spot in the championship game on the line. In the intense heat, Burlington punched a ticket to the final with an 11-6 win.
The game was very even at the start, with the two sides trading points. In the first half, Fairfax’s zone defense was proving to be effective, making the Seahorses offense work hard to move the disc down the field. Fairfax found itself trailing 4-3 closing in on halftime. Handler Abby Sweet had the disk on the right sideline and sent a long pass down the boundary to a cutting Maddie King in the back corner of the endzone to level the score. Sweet’s throw was perfectly placed, as her margin of error was small given the amount of defenders in close proximity to King. Burlington, however, rattled off two unanswered points to take the 6-4 halftime lead.
Coming out of the break, Fairfax again forced and capitalized on some early Burlington turnovers. After a score from Sweet and a tough catch by Emmi Sturm at the other end of the field, Fairfax had leveled the game at 6. However, Sturm’s point would be the last the Lady Bullets would score as BHS began to exploit matchups down the field. Finally able to solve Fairfax’s zone with quick swing throws and fakes, they were able to look upfield and find teammates streaking into space. Burlington put the game out of reach with a long drive starting off their own goal line, taking the score to 10-6 before finishing the game off minutes later.
Sweet ended the game with two scores and an assist, while Sturm had three assists and two points. Others to break into the stats were Hailey Hunt with a point, Sam Langlois contributing an assist and King with her point. For Burlington, Maya Standard had a point and three assists, while Elizabeth Crawford had three points.
With the loss, Fairfax’s impressive season comes to an end, and the playing careers of seniors Abby Sweet, Sam Langlois, Hailey Hunt, Ling Bushey and Sammi Bidwell along with it.
Fairfax scorers: Abby Sweet: 2 points, 1 assist and Emmi Sturm: 3 assists, 2 points
