BFA-Fairfax girls’ soccer coach Bill Ormerod, named Mountain Coach of the Year in 2022, brings us up to speed on this year’s Bullets, a team that will be one to watch in the 2023 season.
Q&A with Bill Ormerod
Who do you have returning this fall, and what are they bringing to the field? We graduated 6 seniors in 2022. For the 2023 season, we have 10 returning varsity players. Among the returning student athletes are two extremely reliable and hard working senior leaders anchoring our midfield and a core group of six dynamic and skilled juniors who lead the offense and defensive lines. In addition, each of the returning sophomores saw meaningful minutes on varsity last season and are making solid contributions to the team. Each returning player is hard working and dedicated to playing their best soccer. We are all excited for our season to get started.
What does your group of new players look like this year, and what will they bring to the team? We are fortunate to have eight new players join the program for the 2023 season. What has impressed me the most about this new group, is their speed and endurance. I’m hopeful that that translates to an increased tempo of play on the field.
What goals do you have for the 2023 season? On the field, increased time of possession is always a goal for me as a coach, and this is something we work on every day. This season I hope that we’re also able to improve our ability as a team to initiate a quick counter attack after turnovers. For the team as a whole, I hope that our confidence as a group continues to increase each time we take the field and that we achieve our team goal to improve “get better every day”.
How are you looking to build on last season's success? Statically speaking, last year was an amazing success with only one regular season loss, 99 goals scored by 10 different players, only goals 11 allowed, and nine clean sheets. We’re looking to continue to have success on both sides of the ball and to execute our game plans each time we take the field. We’ll have a number of new players in our starting rotation this season in many different positions. The willingness of this group to play new and in some cases, unfamiliar positions, is a testament to their “team first” mentality .
Would you like to give a shout-out to your assistant coaches? Assistant coaches Pricilla Bell and Jamie Wooster are both returning for this season. They do an excellent job of managing and coaching the JV team, supporting our varsity student athletes, and acting as a sounding board for new ideas and in-game situation analysis. We’re very fortunate to have them both returning as members of the BFA-Fairfax women’s soccer program. Also returning for 2023 is BFA’s phenomenal athletic trainer, Alan Maynard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.