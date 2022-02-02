...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches.
* WHERE...Most of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New
York.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will develop across the area
during the pre-dawn hours Thursday and continue through the
afternoon with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation by sunset. Snow
intensity increases Thursday evening with moderate to heavy snow
expected Thursday night into Friday morning accumulating an
additional 6 to 10 inches before tapering off mid-day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
