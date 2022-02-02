Richford Girls Basketball vs Fairfax-18.jpg

The BFA Fairfax girls cheer for their teammates earlier in the 2021-22 season. 

 Adam Laroche

The BFA Fairfax Bullets girls' basketball team earned a 35-23 win over Winooski on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after trailing 19-17 at the half.

Hazel Albee led Fairfax with 16 points and Bridgett Dunn with 8 points and 8 steals. Kiara Mack led Winooski with game high 17pts. 

