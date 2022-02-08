The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls basketball team suffered a 41-34 loss to the Vergennes Commodores on Monday, Feb. 7. Struggling to score against a Commodores full court press for three quarters, the Bullets did eventually find a scoring touch in the fourth quarter but ran out of time before they could even up the game.
Hazel Albee got Fairfax on the board first in a low scoring first quarter as the two teams sized each other up. Faith Benjamin added another 2 points midway through the frame but the Bullets trailed 6-4 heading into the second.
For the next two quarters Vergennes suffocated BFA's offense and had nearly doubled the Bullets output to take a 30-16 into the final quarter. Fairfax hit their stride in the final quarter scoring 18 points and holding the Commodores to 11. Time worked against the Bullets however, and they were not able to complete the comeback by the time the buzzer sounded for the end of the game.
Gabby Jones led the Bullets scoring effort with 13 points, followed by Hazel Albee's 9, and Bridgett Dunn's 4. Taylor Duquette, Faith Benjamin, Dahlia Maynard, and Anna Villeneuve put up 2 points apiece to round out the scoring for Fairfax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.