FAIRFAX — BFA Fairfax hosted Richford on Tuesday evening in a matchup that pitted the senior-heavy Bullets against a young Falcons team. The Bullets would win the game 55-33, but not before the Falcons went on an early run.
Fairfax senior Owen Demar got the Bullets started with a three in the first possession of the game, but it was the Falcons who'd surprise the home team as the first quarter progressed.
William Steinhour set the pace for Richford with an early three; moments later, he drove through traffic, drawing a foul and scoring the And-1. Benjamin Greenwood tacked on another bucket, and the Falcons found themselves leading the game, 8-3.
Fairfax gained momentum late in the first, and when Reed Stylges hit his two free throws in the last two minutes of the quarter, the Bullets had narrowed the Falcons' lead three. Riley Greene drained a three to give the Bullets a 15-12 lead by the first quarter's close.
In the second quarter, Fairfax began to make good use of their size advantage under the boards, forcing the Falcons to take more perimeter shots.
Owen Demar dropped another three, tipping Fairfax over the 20-mark in the middle of the second quarter. A late basket by Jacob Clawson of Richford closed the half, the Falcons trailing 29-15 as the teams left the court.
Decker got BFA started in the third, scoring off a nice pass from Kolton Gillilan. Owen Demar and Greene each added threes early on, as did Richford's Greenwood.
BFA Fairfax senior, Max Sturm, drew a cheer from the bench as he hit a deep three late in the third. Nick Joyal of Richford answered seconds later, earning a cheer from the Falcons' bench.
Owen Demar's breakaway layup put the Bullets over 40, and Fairfax left the quarter with a 43-20 point lead.
Fairfax sophomore, Evan Fletcher, scored twice within seconds at the start of the fourth, first on a midrange jumper and next on a three. Hayden Duquette's basket saw the Bullets hit 50. Joyal answered with his second three of the night for Richford, and a late breakaway by Richford's Jonas Lagasse finished the night's scoring.
"In those first few minutes, we saw everything we've been working on and piecing together. We're starting to get back to running our offense; it's a good building block," said Richford coach Cayden Theberge.
Bullets' coach David Demar was glad to see his team walk away with the win after taking losses to DIII and DIV powerhouse teams earlier in the short season.
"We can build on this win; it was a big confidence booster for the team. The starters were encouraging the guys that went in and vice versa. It was an all-around fun game," said Demar.
Riley Greene led the Bullets with 11 points; Isaac Decker had 10. William Steinhower led the Falcons with 8 points.
